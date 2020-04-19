 Netflix's Sandman series was ready for filming before the crisis

Share it:

One of the various projects that Netflix had in hand is the adaptation in serial format of the Sandman comic by DC Comics. A project that has been lurching from one place to another for some time but has finally found a home. The plans were to start filming the series this May, and this has been confirmed by the writer of the character's comics Neil Gaiman.

The writer has updated the status of the series by a post on his Tumblr page, after a fan asked him. Apparently, the project was going at a good pace, and was about to start filming, but the pandemic exploded, and it threw to the ground all the plans

It's going great, except it's hibernating right now until people start making television again. The scripts for the first season are written, the casting has started, the directors are hired, the sets are being built. Everything was ready to go into production, and then we paused. As soon as the world is ready to make a television drama, Sandman will move smoothly for it to be done. In the meantime, we are taking the opportunity to get the scripts as good as we can.

Recall that Netflix commissioned the series The Sandman in July 2019. Shortly thereafter, Gaiman revealed that the first season would have 11 episodes, following Netflix's current short-season model. He also explained that the first series of episodes will cover "Preludes and Nocturnes" and also a little more of the story, although he did not specify how much more. The first season does not yet have a release date, but Gaiman shared last summer that he and other creatives were already working back then on the plot of seasons 1 and 2.

