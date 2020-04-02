Netflix's Resident Evil series has been indefinitely canceled due to coronavirus

Much of Constantine Film's productions have also been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and among them is the Netflix series set in the universe resident Evil, the horror video game franchise developed by the Japanese from Capcom.

This is the series most awaited by players after seeing how well The Witcher has done in his jump to Netflix, but now the wait may be much longer than estimated if we consider that filming was going to start in a few months and it has been paralyzed indefinitely like so many other series and movies that have not been able to keep going as their managers have to stay at home.

"Our offices are closed to the brim with very, very few people working, so, doing the math … We have stopped about 30 series at the same time, mainly things made in Germany, the Czech Republic and Romania"

Those were the words of Martin Moszkowicz, the main person in charge of Constantine Film, making it clear that there is no one working on future productions and there will not be one in a while.

Pre-production for Resident Evil was supposed to kick off this month with a shoot set for October. If the plans had gone as planned by mid-2021, we could have the series at home. Now it is possible that we enter 2022 to see how this adaptation has left them.

In the past we have had a fairly long saga of movies set in the Resident Evil franchise and all of them have been criticized to a greater or lesser degree for having very little relationship with the best video games in the franchise. Time will tell if the series achieves a more faithful finish to the source material.

