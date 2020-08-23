Netflix’s new teaser is all about sexual tension

Share it:

The relationship between Ella and Pete won’t be the only romantic storyline in Lucifer’s fifth season: the complicated relationship between the demonic protagonist and detective Chloe, as evidenced by the video published by Netflix.

“Nothing makes work more awkward than sexual tension with the devil himself. Lucifer season 5, Part 1 is available in streaming. “

In the video we find the two historical characters, once again struggling with their controversial relationship. In sharing workspaces, it happens to have to prepare a snack or a cup of coffee at the same time, but in this case the two just can’t take their eyes off each other, between embarrassed looks and awkward movements.

The previous season had ended with Chloe’s declaration of love, well received by Lucifer, so they will have to somehow pick up where they left off, at the same time having the obligation to carry out the investigation with the utmost professionalism. We will see how their relationship will evolve, also in relation to Lucifer’s infernal twin, ready to pretend to be him.

We remind you that the former 8 episodes are available on Netflix, while the remaining 8 will be disseminated at a later time. Before diving into the new season, how about a review of all the characters of Lucifer?