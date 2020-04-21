Netflix's latest bombshell is a reality as absurd as it is addictive

Share it:

Netflix first bet on television series and became one of the main references for lovers of television fiction. Then it was the turn of the cinema and it is already making a hole in the hearts of moviegoers instead of being the home of titles that the big Hollywood studios don't want. 2020 seems like the year you want to become the home of addicts to realities.

In the first months of this year he had already released titles like ‘The Circle’ or ‘Love is Blind’ with a good reception from the public and just a few days ago it was the turn of ‘Playing with fire’. In it they resort to test the abstinence of their contestants, but this time they are singles specifically chosen for their reduced ability to repress their most primal instincts. The result has been an addictive program in its stupidity.

Testing the shame of others

The contestants chosen by the organization ‘Playing with fire’ respond so well to a series of archetypes that it can be hard to believe that they really are. I have no doubt that those responsible for the program will have taken everything in the direction that most interested them to maintain the amazement of the viewer, but the first thing to do is applaud the casting managers for embroidering the initial selection of contestants.

And it is that all of them take little time to make clear that their personality fits wonderfully with what each of the eight episodes presents to us. The superficiality of which they boast is such that even one forgets the most obvious doubt – in what kind of program did they think they were going to participate if they did not know from the outset that it was one in which they were going to limit themselves to the extreme physical contact with the other contestants? – after being hypnotized by what happens before his eyes.

To sum it up quickly, in 'Playing with fire' there are ten contestants -five women and five men-, gathered in a resort with the idea of ​​a luxury vacation full of sex that after a few hours are informed by Lana, a random intelligent robot what is there a prize of $ 100,000 and for every time they break the rules, they will lose money – a kiss costs $ 3,000, and beware, masturbation is also prohibited in case they want to "relieve themselves" like this – but, of course, they are not "programmed" people

His two great assets

What is also clear to me is that there are two factors that prevent the kind of fun that ‘Playing with fire’ offers from running out and it has nothing to do with the fact that the rules are being invented on the fly, introducing new contestants every time they see that things have stalled and a little spark is needed. This is something that is done a couple of times and beyond the initial impact, the importance of almost all new ones ends up quickly fading.

The two keys to maintaining interest are that it is presented as a television series -and a short one, which with more than eight episodes would surely have been exhausted-, which also includes those cliffhangers at the end of each installment that makes you think you have to see the next episode as soon as possible and, above all, the use of a voice-over that simultaneously fulfills the function of narrator and commentator of what happens in that retreat that penalizes even kisses.

To define it in a more concrete way, it is as if an adolescent girl with bad slobber criticizes small details but without limiting herself to it. He is also dedicated to enjoying the "panorama" in certain situations or making humorous comments -some of his pearls are phrases like ‘In less than 8 hours, an air freshener will screw up the dust”Or“ EThis is going to get tough, but not the way you would like– Even about the program itself, as the producers have run out of ideas at certain times and have resorted to some topical resource of that type of reality show.

Negative notes

It should also be noted that conceptually it seems like a program from another era, with heterosexual relationships as the only point of attention -And don't expect them to be very generous in terms of nudity, some loose neck and thanks. Exits of tone are appreciated as the extravagant workshops by which they make their participants pass, but in the end they end up being an excuse to force a little that interior growth that the program has as an excuse as a moral.

There it is true that the contestants have exhibited such personality that it was surely essential to use somewhat basic resources so that most of them see the need to make a change in their lives. That this is going to go beyond these eight episodes and really apply it in his real life is something that better not to consider.

In short

‘Playing with fire’ is not a revolution in the world of reality, but it is focused in such a way that it is very easy to get carried away and enjoy with that exhibition of stupidity, primary instincts and impudence. Anyone looking for something more than an addictive low-level hobby on this Netflix show will do better than to come close.