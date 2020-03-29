Netflix's 'Demon's Mark', ending explained

Spoilers for 'The Mark of the Devil'.
Netflix is fuming with movie premieres. To 'El hoyo' and 'Hogar' we have to add the arrival to the catalog of 'La marca del demonio', a Mexican horror film starring Eduardo Noriega.
The film tells the story of a man possessed by a demon and a priest who will try to save a girl controlled by another demon. Just in case you have seen her too scared and you have not been able to get your head out from behind the cushion enough, we go into explaining the end and everything that you could have passed.
'The mark of the devil' begins with an exorcism of a child until he dies. When the priest is taking away his body, he quickly begins to growl, revive and disembowel him. Whatever it is that has possessed the boy, it has to do with the demon by his way of looking at a mysterious book that is under his bed. After a cut 30 years later, the philologist Cecilia (Lumi Cavazos) gets that same book to study it.
Nothing could go wrong, right? Immediately, their daughters Camila (Arantza Ruiz) and Fernanda (Nicolasa Ortíz Monasterio) begin to browse the manuscript and find similarities with the 'Necronomicon' that appears in the stories of HP Lovecraft. Camila begins reading a spell related to Cthulhu and, in a sigh, begins to behave strangely. You know, like his eyes go totally black.
Fernanda meets Father Tomás (Eduardo Noriega), who is also addicted to drugs. Tomás works with Karl Nüni (Eivaut Rischen), who seems to be possessed (a lot) by the devil. It is understood that Karl was the young man we saw at the beginning of the film, when he gutted the priest who was trying to exorcise him. That's when Tomás found him and sponsored him.
Tomás discovers that Karl is connected to the book and that Camila has been possessed by Cthylla, daughter of Cthulhu. The one who has possessed Karl is called Ythogtha, and he is also the son of Cthulhu (both original to Lovecraft's work).
In a chaotic ending sequence, Camila attacks Karl and kills her two parents as well as her boyfriend, who she accidentally throws out in the middle of the demonic battle. Fernanda is also possessed by Cthylla and when it seems that they are both going to kill Karl, Tomás hits Camila. Fernanda turns to attack the priest but, just before, Karl manages to get the demon out of Fernanda and implore Tomás to end his life before it is too late. And the priest does it.
Camila and Fernanda survive and Tomás takes Karl's body until he leaves it in a cave. 'The mark of the devil' decides to get a little Marvel and, after the first credits, another scene appears. In it we see Tomás being interrupted by someone we only see in the shadows. The figure wears the kind of hats Karl always wore. Tomás responds: "I was waiting for you."
It is unclear if it is Karl still possessed by Ythogth after his resurrection, or if his sacrifice has delivered us both from Ythogtha and from Cthylla, which seems to us the most likely option. After all, it would be very unfortunate to have gone through so much trauma and resurrection for Karl to be possessed again as he had been at first.
'The Demon's Mark' is available on Netflix.
