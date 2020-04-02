Netflix's Dark announced that the end of the world would be in 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Since the coronavirus epidemic A lot of conspiracy theories have emerged about the infectious agent itself, and people and works have also come to light that supposedly predicted that this pandemic was going to happen. One was Sylvia Browne, the seer she described in her novel. 'End of days' what we are suffering today. Another important fact is that we are in a leap year and there has always been a belief that they are synonymous with misfortune and bad luck. For now, we can't say otherwise, however negative it sounds.

The last thesis that has surprised us comes from Twitter and is related to the Netflix series 'Dark'. A follower of German fiction recalled a sequence in which he claimed that the end of the world would come in June 2020. What's more, it even brings a specific day: on the 27th of that month. However, in this production everything is due to a nuclear accident and not a deadly virus.

'Dark', the Netflix series and its forecast for the end of the world

Netflix

It is undeniable that Netflix's 'Dark' series spoke of an end of the world in the summer of 2020, But let's not forget that it is a fiction and most likely they chose that date because it suited them well for the plot. Let's put the drama aside and think of this fact as a metaphor. We prefer to imagine that by this time this nightmare will be over, we will enjoy the sun outside our houses, we will go to restaurants and we will live again. It may be the end of the world as we knew it until now and that a new one will open before our eyes.