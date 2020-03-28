 Netflix would want Michael B. Jordan to star in the Prodigy movie

Share it:

The other day we knew that Netflix was taking a step forward to adapt its own comic "Prodigy". The plans were a movie ago and they had commissioned the writers of "Eternals" working on the script for that adaptation of the Mark Millar comic. Aora discovered that they would already have an actor in their sights.

According to insider Daniel Richtman published on his Patreon page, Netflix would be "interested" in the actor Michael B. Jordan to star in the movie in the role of Edison Crane. Jordan, whoever was the Human Torch in that forgotten by many "Fantastic four" from 2105 and the villain Erik Killmonger in Black Panther has also participated in the Netflix series "Educate a superhero".

The synopsis of the comic is as follows:

At ‘Prodigy’, the smartest man in the world is not content to run the world's most successful business. His brilliant mind needs constant challenge and that is why he has become the man to whom governments around the world turn when a problem arises that they cannot manage. Edison Crane is as addicted to the mysteries of the world as he is to sit on top of the Fortune 500 list. These are the stories of the most exceptional man in the world. world.

Via information | Patreon Daniel Richtman | HN Entertainment