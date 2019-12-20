Netflix would have lost a million subscribers at the hands of Disney +

Share it:

A study by various analysts determines that Disney + would have managed to snatch Netflix Up to one million subscribers this year. Despite this, the company would be reporting positive results and would end 2019 with sasaplandificant growth.

John Blackledge, an analyst at Cowen & Co, shared the figures in The Hollywood Reporter, ensuring that Netflix will close this fourth quarter with 7.6 million new subscribers in its pocket.

The study reveals that 19.4 million of the 24 million American subscribers estimated at Disney + would be subscribed to another streaming service, either Netflix, HBO, Prime Video or any other.

It is also estimated that 5.8% of Netflix users decided to cancel their subscription to subscribe to Disney +. Still, Netflix is ​​expected to earn more than it has lost at the end of the year. Of course, it should be noted that none of this data comes from Netflix or Disney +. We will know better how the year went when the current fiscal quarter closes and official reports emerge in 2020.

Disney + got 10 million subscribers on its launch day and Netflix currently targets 166 million users by the end of 2010.