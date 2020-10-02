Netflix wishes the superhero team … including Brie Larson!

On 1 October 2020 the superheroes of The Umbrella Academy they turned 31, just like Brie Larson. Many fans have sent their wishes in the last few hours and even Netflix did not want to be outdone. The official Twitter account of the streaming platform sent greetings to the Hargreaves family, not forgetting Brie Larson.

“Happy birthday to all the members of The Umbrella Academy including, um, Brie Larson … apparently?” wrote the Netflix UK account.

Recently, the showrunner Steve Blackman, teased what will happen in the show’s third season:“They are terrible for the world because they are so dysfunctional as a family. These guys fail to do well, both in relationships with each other and as superheroes. But I think they are improving a little and hopefully if we are lucky enough to get a third season, they will improve slightly “.

“They’re all growing up. As we go on I like to think that their powers are evolving too. They are learning new things. They were trained until they were 14 or 15 by a very dysfunctional dad but then the family fell apart first. that they could finish their training … They may even find out in the future that their powers are stronger when they are together “ Blackman continued.

As for Brie Larson, the actress is expected to start filming Captain Marvel 2 in the UK in 2021. At the moment Captain Marvel 2’s plot details have not yet been announced.

