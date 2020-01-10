Entertainment

Netflix will premiere Elite's third season in March

January 10, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

Through a trailer in which we were introduced to a new student from Las Encinas Institute, we already knew that Netflix would release the Elite Season 3 during this 2020, but now we know that we will not have to wait too long for the new beginning of the course in the teenage series of the VOD chain.

This third season will feature eight episodes, as was the case with the first and second. his distribution It will consist of Miguel Bernardeau (Guzmán), Danna Paola (Lu), Itzan Escamilla (Samuel), Arón Piper (Ander), Omar Ayuso (Omar), Ester Expósito (Carla), Mina El Hammani (Nadia), Álvaro Rico (Polo ), Georgina Amorós (Cayetana), Claudia Salas (Rebeca), Jorge López (Valerio), Sergio Momo (Yeray) and Leïti Sène (Malik).

Daniel de la Orden and Jorge Torregrossa will share the address of these eight chapters, which will be written by the scriptwriting team of Darío Madrona, Almudena Ocaña, Carlos C. Tomé, Andrés Seara, Jaime Vaca Quintanilla.

READ:  "Ben Affleck" and Steve Jobs' Widow "Laurene Powell Jobs" Go on a Friendly Dinner in L.A.

As soon as we know the exact day on which these eight episodes will be hung, we will let you know in IGN Spain.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.