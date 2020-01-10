Netflix will premiere Elite's third season in March

Share it:

Through a trailer in which we were introduced to a new student from Las Encinas Institute, we already knew that Netflix would release the Elite Season 3 during this 2020, but now we know that we will not have to wait too long for the new beginning of the course in the teenage series of the VOD chain.

This third season will feature eight episodes, as was the case with the first and second. his distribution It will consist of Miguel Bernardeau (Guzmán), Danna Paola (Lu), Itzan Escamilla (Samuel), Arón Piper (Ander), Omar Ayuso (Omar), Ester Expósito (Carla), Mina El Hammani (Nadia), Álvaro Rico (Polo ), Georgina Amorós (Cayetana), Claudia Salas (Rebeca), Jorge López (Valerio), Sergio Momo (Yeray) and Leïti Sène (Malik).

Daniel de la Orden and Jorge Torregrossa will share the address of these eight chapters, which will be written by the scriptwriting team of Darío Madrona, Almudena Ocaña, Carlos C. Tomé, Andrés Seara, Jaime Vaca Quintanilla.

