Netflix will collaborate with 4 animation studios, including MAP: original anime coming?

Netflix has announced new collaborations with animation studios, already in the past the colossus collaborated with various houses of this industry and was well appreciated by the public.

In particular, the distribution platform of films, TV series, animation and other entertainment products seems to have started several collaborations with the studios:

AFFECTATION , which we remember for example for the remake of Captain Tsubasa in 2018;

, which we remember for example for the remake of Captain Tsubasa in 2018; Science SARU , producer of Ping Pong the Animation among others;

, producer of Ping Pong the Animation among others; MAP , currently working on the production of the fourth season of Attack of the Giants;

, currently working on the production of the fourth season of Attack of the Giants; and with the South Korean Studio me, producer of Avatar: The Legend of Korra.

Netflix already in 2018 he announced collaborations with the studios Production IG, Wit Studio and BONES giving rise to more or less acclaimed souls including Great Pretender, AICO: Incarnation and Carole & Tuesday of which we report our review.

In 2019 they were then announced altre partnership with the manufacturers: Anima, Sublimation and David Production.

Given the quality of the series produced so far, what should we expect from these new collaborations? I remember that the new Netflix production anime Blue Eyes Samurai was recently announced but whose animation studio is still unknown, could it be one of those with which the giant has just partnered? tell us what you think.