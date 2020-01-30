Entertainment

Netflix will broadcast a documentary about the phenomenon of ‘The paper house’

January 30, 2020
There is no doubt that it is already a true international reference. But ‘The paper house’ It has gone beyond … The success that the series created by Álex Pina has achieved since she jumped on Netflix has made it an unprecedented phenomenon. Fans from all over the world have the faces of their protagonists tattooed, who cannot walk peacefully on the street in virtually any place on the planet. And not only that: Dalí's mask, unmistakable iconography of the gang of robbers, has come to inspire some royal cacos to carry out their blows.

The streaming platform analyzes how far the echo of the series has come in a documentary that will be released on next April 3, the same day that the highly anticipated Part 4 of ‘The paper house’ will also be available. Although since Netflix no more details have been given on the specific content of this special, the program will have the testimonies of Pina, creator and screenwriter, and Jesús Colmenar, who heads the team of directors through which Álex Rodrigo, Alejandro Bazzano, Miguel Ángel Vivas, Koldo Serra or Javier Quintas.

In addition, the testimonies of the cast will be especially important – headed by Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Pedro Alonso, Alba Flores, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente or Esther Acebo – who will contribute their point of view through anecdotes and explain how 'The house of paper 'has marked a before and after in their careers.

