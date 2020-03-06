Netflix will adapt Welcome to the West with the Obama and the Russo brothers

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A rather unexpected collaboration between Barack and Michelle Obama with the brothers Joe and Anthony Russo has taken place to bring the novel to the feature film format Welcome to the West written by Mohsin Hamid.

Information from Collider ensures that the Russo have turned to the production company Higher Ground Productions, owned by the Obama, to carry out this project that they have been going around since they both acquired the rights to adapt the novel in 2017.

Riz Ahmed will be the protagonist of this story. Recently we have seen him in Venom as Carlton Drake and in Rogue One as Bodhi Rook. He recently won the Critics Award at the Berlin Film Festival for co-writing Mogul Mowgli.

Ahmed will play Saeed, a young man who leaves his home when a civil war breaks into his region. The story begins in an unnamed country in the Middle East and addresses the global refugee crisis. Saeed and his partner Nadia flee using magical doors that take them to different places all over the world.

The producers involved would be trying to get Yann Demange as director. He is responsible for White Boy Rick and '71.

This is another of the projects that have been possible thanks to an agreement between the Russo and Netflix to work for several years on original content for the video on demand platform.

We have recently learned of another director who has been part of UCM developing projects for Netflix, as Taika Waititi is working on two animated series based on Charlie's world and the chocolate factory.