Netflix wants to renew Lucifer for Season 6

The fifth season of Lucifer It does not have a release date (although there is talk of summer dates) on Netflix. And although it was going to be the last one, the streaming platform could be reconsidering its decision. What's more, according to a new TVLine report, Netflix is ​​currently in talks with Warner Bros. Television to maintain the series, at least, for one more season.

In addition, it would be the second time the series is "rescued" by Netflix. In fact, we must remember that, originally, the series was broadcast on Fox, where it was canceled after the third season. Returning to the present, remember that the fifth season will be divided into two parts. And each of these parts will consist of a total of 8 episodes. According to TVLine, Season 5 is in its final weeks of production right now.

It is also not ruled out that, if Season 5 is not the last one, Netflix changes plans regarding how to issue it. Although, evidently, all these are speculations. Not even the TVLine report provides any information about it.

What does highlight the report is that not even Netflix itself was aware of the great success that could be to recover the series in its day. And, evidently, it would be the main reason why he would now be reconsidering to extend it a little more.

If you have never seen it, remember that you have the first four seasons available on Netflix. It is based on the DC / Vertigo character of the same name, created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg, and introduces us to a Lucifer who arrives in the city of Los Angeles to run his own nightclub. Only, along the way, and almost unwittingly, he ends up becoming an advisor to the city's Police Department.

What would you think of the news if it were confirmed? Are you in favor of continuing to stretch history? Or do you think the time has come to put an end to it?

Sources: CBR / TVLine