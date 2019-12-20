Entertainment

         Netflix wants more He-Man and announces a new animated series of the mythical franchise

December 20, 2019
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Mattel and Netflix are on top with He-Man, the mythical eighties franchise, and have announced 'He-Man and the Masters of the Universe', a new computer-generated animation series that will accompany Kevin Smith's previously announced project ('Masters of the Universe: Revelation') and the highly recommended 'She-Ra and the princesses of power'.

So far there has been no talk of dates, but knowing that Mattel wants to launch a He-Man's new toy line for the last quarter of 2020 It would not be crazy to think that they will want to match the occasional launch. In any case, the series comes from the hand of Rob David ('Ninja Turtles') and its description is as follows:


On the planet Eternia, a young lost prince discovers Grayskull's powers and transforms into He-Man, Master of the Universe. The classic battle between He-Man and the evil Skeletor spreads to new heights in which both hero and villain forge new and powerful teams. A new generation of heroes fight for the fate of all of us. In the end, who will become Master of the Universe?

Motu He Man Source 600dpi Edit

What makes me less funny is the CGI, if there is something that Netflix has shown with its animated series is that they do them with four hard ones in 2D ('She-Ra' I like it but not for animation) and somewhat less budget with 3D ('The Knights of the Zodiac' is to feed them separately).

