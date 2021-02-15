Netflix unveils new trailer for High-Rise Invasion anime

We are very close to the premiere of the anime High-Rise Invasion (Tenkû Shinpan). Netflix reminds us with a new trailer, which is not limited to showing us that violent touch characterizes Tsuina Miura and Takahiro Oba’s work.

High-Rise Invasion anime to premiere on February 25 worldwide high-Rise Invasion anime to premiere on February 25 worldwide.

The animated adaptation of the manga by Tsuina Miura and Takahiro Oba of the survival horror genre presents us the student Yuri Honjo lost where only countless buildings connected by bridges guarded by masked men can be glimpsed that massacre anyone who wants to cross them. Still, she is unwilling to die and will do what is necessary to survive in this world.

In the musical section, the group EMPiRE will interpret the opening titled ” HON-NO, “and for the ending, it will be the rock band Have a Nice Day! who is interpreting it with the song “Watashi no Na wa Blue.”

The anime will be directed by Masahiro Takata (Super Seisyun Brothers) in the Zero-G studio, the scripts will be in charge of Touko Machida (7SEEDS), on the other hand, Yōichi Ueda (Gangsta) will be in the order of the design of the characters and Youichi Sakai of musical composition.

The cast confirmed so far:

Haruka Shiraishi as Yuri Honjo

Shiki Aoki as Mayuko Nise

Akira Sekine as Kyon Shinzaki

Junya Enoki as Rika Honjo

Yuichiro Umehara as Sniper Mask

Jun Fukuyama as Mamoru Aikawa

Yoko Hikasa as Yayoi Kusakabe

Megumi Ogata as Shinji Okihara

Koji Yusa as Kazuma Aohara

Chika Anzai as Ein

Shizuka Itou as Dealer Mask

The manga began publication in December 2013 through DeNA’s Manga Box app and ended in March 2020.