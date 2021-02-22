Netflix unveils new trailer for High-Rise Invasion anime

We are already very close to the premiere for the anime High-Rise Invasion (Tenkû Shinpan) Y Netflix He reminds us with a new advance, which is not limited to showing us that violent touch that characterizes the work of Tsuina Miura Y Takahiro Oba.

High-Rise Invasion anime to premiere on February 25 worldwide

The animated manga adaptation of Tsuina Miura Y Takahiro Oba of the survival horror genre introduces us to the student Yuri Honjo Lost in a place where you can only glimpse countless buildings connected by bridges guarded by masked men who slaughter anyone who wants to cross them, but she is not willing to die and will do what is necessary to survive in this world.

In the musical section there will be the group EMPiRE to interpret the opening titled “HON-NO“, And for the ending it will be the rock band Have a Nice Day! who is interpreting it with the theme “Watashi no Na wa Blue”.

The anime will be directed by Masahiro Takata (Super Seisyun Brothers) in the study Zero-G, the scripts will be in charge of Touko Machida (7SEEDS), on the other hand Yōichi Ueda (Gangsta) He will be in charge of the character design and Youichi Sakai of the musical composition.

The cast confirmed so far:

  • Haruka Shiraishi como Yuri Honjo
  • Shiki Aoki como Mayuko Nise
  • Akira Sekine como Kyon Shinzaki
  • Junya Enoki como Rika Honjo
  • Yuichiro Umehara como Sniper Mask
  • Jun Fukuyama como Mamoru Aikawa
  • Yoko Hikasa como Yayoi Kusakabe
  • Megumi Ogata como Shinji Okihara
  • Koji Yusa como Kazuma Aohara
  • Chika Anzai como Ein
  • Shizuka Itou como Dealer Mask
The manga began publication in December 2013 through DeNA’s Manga Box app and ended in March 2020.

