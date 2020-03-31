Netflix turns the father of psychoanalysis into the antihero of a criminal bulletin with hallucinogenic horror

Share it:

With the laconic title of ‘Freud’, it is not difficult to imagine that the new Netflix series is dedicated to the famous neurologist, is a canonical biography, in the line of films like como A dangerous method ’(A Dangerous Method, 2011) of David Cronenberg, but it's not like that. The life and work of Sigmund Freud it's just the starting point for the director Marvin Kren, along with their co-authors Stefan Brunner and Benjamin Hessler come up with a dilettante fantasy.

The psychiatrist is here a kind of Viennese Sherlock HolmesEqually obsessed with his work, and also dependent on narcotics used in the late 19th century, a psychological profile detective who could be part of the ‘The Alienist’ team (The Alienist, 2017-) although to the murder mysteries is added the world of dreams and nightmares so we could be talking about a Carnacki and other Victorian investigators of the paranormal. Quite a surprise.

From the eight episodes that make up the first season, more or less there are real details during the first episode. The doctor, played by Robert Finster, practices hypnotism on her housekeeper, Lenore (Brigitte Kern), training her to go into a trance to validate her theories of the unconscious and take off the chamblanic Jewish sambenito. Eager to prove his worth, especially to the mother of his fiancée Marta, who disapproves of his medical practice. Here's the start of the typical story of improvement and success.

Fear, sex, drugs, the unconscious and repression

But all quickly turn to the weird, when a mutilated prostitute literally lands on Freud's desk, thanks to Inspectors Kiss (Georg Friedrich) and Poschacher (Christoph F Krutzler) who are suspicious of Georg von Lichtenberg, his former military superior, because Kiss is traumatized by the heinous orders he obeyed under the command of Von Lichtenberg, a perfect case for Freud to demonstrate that his ideas from the subconscious have an effect.

And here begins the carousel of esoteric pulp elements with a spirit session in which we are introduced to Fleur Salome (Ella Rumpf), a Hungarian medium who suffers a bad trip to an alternate realm where she is tormented by a kind of completely bloodstained demon, a little bit in the style of ‘Insidious’ (2010). Salome, who not by chance looks a bit like the Eva Green of ‘Penny Dreadful’, is susceptible to Freud's hypnotism, so becomes your key patient in the search to explain the unconscious, among other things.

The plot takes shape until Countess Sophia comes into play, whose hypnotic powers dwarf Freud's and are based on a psychosexual combination of tact and verbal manipulation and is, basically the villain from the series and Freud's nemesis. The series then takes a completely carefree look, league of extraordinary addicted psychiatrists, which sinks deeper and deeper into a funny madness that he takes himself very seriously for good.

Pure pulp fiction

Among other things 'Freud' sample a cannibal opera singer, hypnotism-induced seizures, bloodbaths, a torture chamber in the canal tunnels, duels, decorative Egyptian mummies, nightmares and entities, possessed mediums … a full-blown Victorian gothic tale. Secondary plots about a political insurrection against the emperor are less important, somewhat irrelevant compared to the disturbing manifestations of repressed psyches that they end up turning the series in the last episodes into a full-blown psychological and preternatural horror fiction.

Cinematographer Markus Nestroy it creates evocative lighting of open and closed spaces that helps create a mysterious atmosphere of suspense that makes us even wait for the appearance of some creature of the night. It reminds a little of the same operation a highly recommended Russian series such as ‘Gogol’ (2018), which turns a writer into a researcher within his own stories, a bit like ‘The Raven's Enigma’ (The Raven, 2012) did with Edgar Allan Poe.

The difference is that here He is reviewing his ideas of trauma, taboo, hysteria … in each chapter, to demonstrate a characteristic of the whole of the Austrian's thought, with which lovers of his work will find it fascinating. There's a good balance between craftsmanship and dramatic deviations but 'Freud’It rarely bores and will appeal to most decadent gothic newsletter lovers or literary salads like ‘Study of Terror’ (A Study in Terror, 1965) but with an added lysergic folk horror that will piss off purists and will delight fans of weird fiction.