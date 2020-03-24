Netflix to Create Coronavirus-Damaged Creative Community Relief Fund

Share it:

As we have already said on several occasions throughout these days, the entertainment industry has received a severe blow due to the pandemic that has caused the COVID-19, known as coronavirus. Netflix, the streaming giant, has been forced to paralyze most of its current productions and, therefore, delay release dates.

To lessen the havoc caused by this breakdown in activity caused by the virus, Netflix's chief content officer, Ted Sarandossaid in a statement that Netflix will create a relief fund for $ 100 million for jobless teams in the entertainment industry.

"The COVID-19 crisis is devastating for many industries, including the creative community. Almost all television and film production has ceased worldwide, leaving hundreds of thousands of workers and actors out of work"Sarandos begins." These include electricians, carpenters and drivers, many of whom receive hourly wages and work project by project. This community has supported Netflix in good times, and we want to help them through these difficult times, especially while governments are still determining what financial support they will provide"

Sarandos also explained that the majority of the funds will go to company workers who work on Netflix productions. "We are in the process of determining exactly what this means, production by production. This is in addition to the two-week payment that we have already committed to the team and productions that we were forced to suspend last week."

In addition, Netflix will allocate a million dollars to SAG-AFTRA Covid-19 Disaster Fund, the Film and Television Fund and the Emergency Assistance of the Actors Fund, with another million divided between the AFC and the Fondation des Artistes. 15 million will go to non-profit organizations that provide emergency aid to workers from other countries working on Netflix productions.

The company forecasts that the current situation of quarantine and social distancing will cause great benefits to be generated on its platform. However, the quarantine has caused some problems due to the massive demand for this type of service, so Netflix has been forced to limit the quality of its content in Europe to alleviate bandwidth.