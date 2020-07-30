Netflix: The Seven Deadly Sins and the other souls arriving in August 2020

Share it:

Julyperhaps it was lackluster as regards the exclusive Netflix anime, as only Japan Sinks: 2020 was published, but the month did not disappoint us completely, as we were able to review 5cm per second, feature film by Makoto Shinkai, and the additional seasons of Inuyasha. Still, we will probably remember July for the unexpected return of Neon Genesis Evangelion, with a new dubbing. After completing the vision of the series that were added in the previous month and after having a look at the Netflix TV Series Catalog of August 2020, it's time to "dive" into the news coming in this torrid August.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods (August 6)

In no time The Seven Deadly Sins, manga by Nakaba Suzuki (published in Italy by Edizioni Star Comics), has managed to conquer millions of readers all over the world; The story of the Seven Deadly Sins ended last March, with chapter 346. Also in March, the last episode of the third season of the animated transposition of The Seven Deadly Sins was broadcast. The last season aired, however, was not able to satisfy the fans, who did not appreciate the little meticulous technical sector: this is due to the change of animation and direction studies.

In fact, after the first two seasons created by A-1 Pictures, the third was entrusted to Studio Deen, who has not been able to repeat the same cure. The audience also made criticisms especially of the inexplicable censorship of the first episode of the third season. There are many hopes that the fourth season will solve the technical problems. After a long wait, The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods, this is the Italian title, finally arrives on Netflix.

Great Pretender (August 20)

Makoto Edamura he considers himself the biggest swindler in Japan. One day, together with his partner Kudo, he manages to rob a French tourist, but once he returns home to count the money he realizes that it has been stolen. Hoping to get more information, Makoto chases the Frenchman up to Hollywood, where he finds out who he really is Laurent Thierry, a high-level scammer who is affiliated with international organized crime. Makoto's life is destined to change after joining Laurent's shady spins.

During the 2019 Anime Expo, Wit Studio, famous for taking care of the adaptation of the first three seasons of The Attack of the Giants, presented a preview of the first episode of the new original anime Great Pretender. Shortly before the broadcast on Japanese broadcasters, a PV was distributed in which some sequences from the series were shown, with background music the song Great Pretender, performed by Freddie Mercury. After making his home debut last June, he is ready to arrive in Italy, even with dubbing.

Aggretsuko – season 3 (27 august)

The Japanese company Sanrio it is known for creating characters that appeal to an audience mainly of children: among the most iconic, there are Hello Kitty and his friends. In 2016, however, he launches a new figure that detaches himself slightly from the canons of society: the red panda Retsuko, a figure created by the character designer Yeti and protagonist of the Aggressive Retsuko series of short films. In 2018 Netflix makes an agreement with Sanrio: it debuts on the streaming platform the anime Aggretsuko, also available in Italian. Since its international debut, the red pandina has conquered the public, and finally during the month of August the third season arrives.

After finishing her studies, Retsuko managed to get hired as an accountant in a company. Unfortunately, after an initial period of serenity, he begins to realize that life is difficult, due to a male chauvinist boss and fellow gossips and foot-licks. In this uneven climate, Retsuko is forced to work harder than expected, even completing the work that colleagues are unable to complete. Still, the young red pandina has a method of her own to relieve the stress that builds up during the day: every evening, before returning home, she stops at a karaoke bar where she can let off steam by singing death metal at the top of her lungs. Precisely because of the issues addressed and for a sometimes scurrilous language, Aggretsuko is not suitable for an audience of children.

Between the return of seven rowdy knights, a red pandina with the soul of a devil, and a scammed scammer, these are currently anime arriving in August for streaming on Netflix. In case of any additions we will keep you updated. Which title are you most looking forward to?