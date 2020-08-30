Netflix: the news of September 2020, from Enola Holmes to The streets of evil

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

They are well nine originals coming to Netflix in September, to which others not yet announced will probably be added. And between these two are highly anticipated films like Enola Holmes, where the Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things plays the sister of the better known Sherlock, and The streets of evil, adaptation of the novel of the same name with an all-star cast led by Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson. The third title we highlight is La babysitter: The Killer Queen, sequel della horror comedy directed by McG. Among the productions that expand the catalog of the platform we point out the cinecomic scult Spawn, a great classic like The Argonauts, the horror The mother and the funny Hudson Hawk – The Theft Wizard starring a wild Bruce Willis.

The babysitter: Killer Queen – September 10th

The film, a sequel to The Babysitter (2017), is set two years after the events of the original chapter and sees the protagonist Cole who, after defeating a Satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, he’s trying to forget his past to focus solely on high school.

But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil.

Director McG is back to direct this second chapter as well, which was written by Dan Lagana and Brad Morris, Jimmy Warden and McG himself.

The cast includes Judah Lewis, Emily Alyn Lind, Jenna Ortega, Robbie Amell, Andrew Bachelor, Leslie Bibb, Hana Mae Lee and even superstar Bella Thorne.

The streets of evil – September 16

World War II is over and Private Willard Russell is on his way home after being sent off to fight in the Pacific, still with all the horror of what he saw in his eyes.

The bus stops in Meade, Ohio, and Willard stops for a meal at a restaurant. He does not know the name of the waitress who served him but he knows that he fell in love with her and a few weeks later he returns to her and marries her. Together they have a beautiful son: Arvin.

Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgard and Sebastian Stan, along with Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska, are the leading names of a stellar cast in the adaptation of the novel by Donald Ray Pollock, The streets of evil, directed by Antonio Campos.

One of the most anticipated films of the season and among the most ambitious Netflix productions ever, with the book at the base full of potential in its passage on the big screen.

Enola Holmes – September 23

Enola Holmes is a talented investigator who often manages to outdo his brilliant brothers. When the mother mysteriously disappears on her 16th birthday, the girl seeks help from the siblings, but they seem more interested in getting her sister ready to leave for manners school than in solving the potential case.

For this she will find herself running away from home in the direction of London, to put together precious clues that can lead her to the discovery of her mother.

A reinterpretation of the Sherlock Holmes universe seen from the female point of view, that of the younger sister of the most famous detective in the world and Mycroft.

The young interpreter of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown, will have the task of bringing all her rebellious spirit to the screen. We find instead to take on the role of Sherlock Henry Cavill, in a cast that also boasts the presence of Sam Claflin (Mycroft) and of Helena Bonham Carter as her mother Eudoria.

Output overview

SEPTEMBER 1ST

40 days & 40 nights: Romantic comedy starring Josh Hartnett and Shannyn Sossamon.

What do you want it to be: A lucid and merciless portrait of the ‘webete’ generation with Edoardo Leo, Anna Foglietta and Rocco Papaleo.

Dudley do-right: Comedy starring Brendan Fraser, Alfred Molina and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Freddy vs. Jason: Crossover between the two well-known horror villains.

The Argonauts: Mythological 1960s film known for Ray Harryhausen’s step one special effects.

Hudson Hawk – The Theft Wizard: 90s action comedy starring Bruce Willis.

The smurfs 2: Second big screen adventure for popular blue characters.

The Curse of Chucky: The sixth film in the Killer Doll horror saga.

The match: The debut of the director Francesco Carnesecchi, focused on the world of football.

Criminal love: Thriller starring Katherine Heigl and Rosario Dawson.

Wife and husband: Simone Godano’s directorial debut, the film proposes an exchange of personalities between Pierfrancesco Favino and Kasia Smutniak.

Goosebumps 2 – Halloween Ghosts: RL Stine’s monsters come to life in a sequel that is totally derivative in ideas and very repetitive compared to the first film.

Spawn: The first big screen adaptation of the popular cartoon character created by Todd McFarlane.

Grown Up Weekend 2: A sequel that sees the return of Adam Sandler and his wild crew.

2 SEPTEMBER

Freaks – One of us: Informed by a mysterious drifter, a quiet diner cook discovers she has superpowers, kindred spirits … and disturbing plots to unravel.

3 SEPTEMBER

Love, Guaranteed: Spark the spark when an idealistic, penniless lawyer helps a glamorous client sue a dating site that guarantees love.

4 SEPTEMBER

I’m thinking of ending it here: Nothing is as it seems when a young woman beset by doubts about her new boyfriend goes to meet her parents at their remote snow farm.

The mother: The disturbing gothic horror directed by Andrés Muschietti and produced by Guillermo del Toro.

Policeman on trial: Action-comedy with Ice Cube and Kevin Hart “colleagues” on patrol.

5 SEPTEMBER

Bob & Marys – Criminali a domicilio: Comedy starring Rocco Papaleo and Laura Morante.

9 SEPTEMBER

First steps womenFascinated by an offbeat dance crew, 11-year-old Amy begins to rebel against strict family traditions.

So much love to give: Fernando is a man equally attached to each of his two families. But an unforeseen event breaks the status quo.

SEPT. 11

Pets United: Animated film about a group of cute puppies.

30 SEPTEMBER

The Boys in the Band: In 1968 in New York, during a birthday party, a surprise guest and a drunken game allows seven gay friends to confess and confess hidden truths.