Netflix tells its best news (movies and series) brand Spain

The premieres February on Netflix.

Everything that arrives this 2020 to Netflix.

Netflix has become one of the greatest quality fiction creators and more and more titles are added to its catalog. The appearance of this platform in our lives has changed our customs and marks much of the leisure time we have. Many of our free hours are invested in consuming their products, leaving aside rest and even relationships (personal and even sexual). Everything indicates that the trend will remain that and it is not time to lower the bar, hence Netflix has presented all the news, its best series and films, Spain brand for this 2020. 'Cable Girls' It was our first national fiction in this giant and, after their triumph, they have been adding productions that, on the other hand, are contributing an international cache to what we do here.

'The paper house' It has as much pull as 'Stranger Things' and it is 'Made in Spain'. The masked red monkey have conquered the audience of many countries and soon we will have them back. If you want to know more details of this series and others, come and enjoy it.

Netflix announces its best news, films and series, originals from Spain and we give you all its titles

As we already told you, enter the best news (movies and series) made in Spain by Netflix is 'The paper house', which will return on April 3 with a fourth thrilling season. On that same date, their fans will be able to enjoy a documentary about the phenomenon of 'The paper house', in which their success is analyzed.

Lovers 'The house of flowers' You can also see the new bet of its creator Manolo Caro: 'Someone has to die.' We have been able to enjoy some sequence and it has a pint. We leave you an exclusive photo.

Netflix

'The mess you leave' It is another novelty. With Carlos Montero at the helm, this series, based on the novel, introduces a teacher who accepts a substitution at a Galician institute. Upon joining he receives a macabre note that will lead to an addictive thriller. In the cast are Inma Cuesta, Tamar Novas, Barbara Lennie and Arón Piper, among others. We will see this in the third season of 'Elite', which arrives in March with more sex, dramas and mystery.

Among the films that 'land' on Netflix in 2020 is 'Home', whose premiere is March 25, or 'Mother's Love', by Paco Caballero, with Quim Gutiérrez and Carmen Machi. Director of 'Elite', Dani de la Orden, is preparing a film (without title) that revolves around the relationship between Adri (Álvaro Cervantes) and Carla (Susana Abaitua). The plot starts when the boy decides to go into the psychiatric center where Carla lives to meet her again after spending a night together. Aimed at the public 'teen' goes too 'We were songs', based on the books of Elisabet Benavent.

'Jaguar' is a new series. Set in the 60s, Isabel Garrido, a young Spanish woman who managed to survive the Mauthausen concentration camp, follows one of the most dangerous men in Europe. To achieve this, he will join an organization called: Jaguar. The star Blanca Suarez, which we will also see in the new of 'The girls of the cable', which opens on February 14.

Netflix

Daniel Sánchez Arévalo It will also be released making its first series. And as party closing will arrive 'To sing!', a new musical contest where six contestants will test their ability performing well-known songs with Ricky merino As master of ceremonies.