Netflix summarizes the best references to Karate Kid in a video

The new Cobra Kai trailer has finally revealed the release date of the third season. To better prepare yourself, why not review all of them references to Karate Kid contained in the first two seasons present on Netflix?

It is the same official account of the platform to meet us, with a video that will not fail to move fans more nostalgic for the franchise. The Easter eggs range from the iconic bonsai of master Miyagi, which have now become the perfect gift for LaRusso dealership customers, to aquatic teachings on balance.

There is no lack of more hidden quotes, such as the one concerning Tommy, Johnny Lawrence’s friend who urged the Cobra champion Kai not to have mercy on Daniel and to make sure that the opponent came out of the tournament in a “body bag “. If the references to Miyagi’s teachings are well known to all, there are several parallels also regarding the Cobra Kai, first of all the scene in which Johnny immobilizes his teacher with a deadly squeeze in the neck.

Did you manage to catch all the easter eggs?