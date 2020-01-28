Netflix: Studio Ghibli movies and other anime coming in February

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With a 1 minute trailer, Netflix has made one of the most exciting and unexpected announcements of recent times, managing to unite both fans of cinema and those of Japanese animation. In the next three months (from February to April), 21 films by Studio Ghibli will be uploaded on the platform, including also Wind Valley Nausicaa (whose arrival is scheduled for March), unofficial title, but which led to the birth of the famous animation studio.

Unfortunately, at least for the moment, it seems that the company founded by Miyazaki is Takahata has not granted on demand distribution rights for The Tomb of the Fireflies, the first feature film by the director and co-founder Isao Takahata, who passed away in 2018. Although the attention is mainly focused on the films of Studio Ghibli, more will arrive during the month interesting news, including Italian exclusives and new Netflix productions.

The castle in the sky (February 1)

After the success of Nausicaa della Valle del Vento, The castle in the sky is the first film to be produced under the name of Studio Ghibli and directed by Miyazaki. Released in Japanese cinemas in 1986, it only arrived in Italy in 2004 with the title Laputa – Il castello nel cielo; in 2012, after chand Lucky Red started the project of showing the films of Miyazaki's studio in cinemas, the film is back with a new dubbing.

The castle in the sky is set in a world where the skies are plowed by airplanes of various sizes. The young woman Sheeta she is kidnapped by government men who want to take possession of the pendant on her neck.

One day, the airship on which she is held captive is boarded by a group of pirates from the sky; the young woman takes advantage of the disorder to escape, but during her escape she falls into the void. Sheeta, however, is not destined to die: the fall suddenly slows down thanks to the power of the pendant, and is saved by Pazu.

This is a young miner, whose dream is to follow his father's notes to find the legendary city in the sky Laputa. Sheeta's pendant turns out to be the key to finding the lost civilization. The two embark on an adventure to find out if the legendary castle exists, but their journey will be hampered both by pirates who aspire to the immeasurable treasures of the city-castle, and by the army that aims for quite another type of wealth.

My neighbor Totoro (February 1)

Among the titles that are added to the catalog the first month could not miss the most iconic and recognized film by Miyazaki and the studio: My neighbor Totoro.

Tatsuo Kusakabe he moved with his daughters Satsuki is Mei in a small country village, to be closer to his hospitalized wife. During their stay, the two sisters meet strange spirits that live in the house and that only they can see: the nerini of the dark and some little creatures looking like rabbits.

Mei, following one of the latter, enters the forest near the house, where he meets a gigantic and tender spirit with the appearance of a raccoon. This creature is called Totoro. Satsuki and Mei soon become friends with the spirits, and together they live fantastic adventures within the forest, learning to know it and respect it.

My neighbor Totoro is definitely the film that brought the animation studio to the fore all over the world; just think that the company logo and mascot is Totoro.

Kiki – Home delivery (February 1)

After turning 13, the witch Kiki leave home to start practicing to become a full-fledged witch. Riding his flying broom and accompanied by the talking black cat Jiji, Kiki reaches the coastal city of Koriko. The little witch wanders the streets without finding accommodation to spend the days; until it is hosted by Or are they, in a small apartment above the oven where he works, in exchange, however, for help with deliveries.

Kiki, excited by this new experience, opens a small delivery agency: using the flying broom, she speeds through the streets of the city and quickly completes the tasks. With this pretext, the witch takes the opportunity to explore the city and learn more about the world of humans. During his wandering, Kiki meets the young man Tombo, passionate about flight.

Always directed by Miyazaki, Kiki – Home delivery it made its debut in Japanese cinemas in 1989, while in Italy a first version arrived in 2002; in 2013, again thanks to the support of Lucky Red, a new adaptation was shown in Italian cinemas.

Rain of Memories (February 1)

Although the first film directed by Studio Ghibli co-founder is not expected, Isao Takahata, The Tomb of the Fireflies, the second film directed by the director is added to the Netflix library: Rain of memories.

Taeko Okajima she is 27, unmarried, and works for a major Tokyo company. One day, however, she decides to take a break from the constant city traffic, and for this she escapes to the small country village where she grew up, to visit her brother-in-law.

The holiday leads to an unexpected change in Taeko's life: the young woman puts aside the chaotic city to immerse herself in the quiet of the countryside; so she begins to savor the hard life of the peasants, and feels that she is at ease, as if she were finally at home, thanks to the friendship with the citizens and family members who are always close to her.

During his stay, Taeko let himself be carried away by the nostalgic memories of his childhood: the first loves, the difficulties with homework at school, and the hard stages of adolescence.

The memories, the emotions he feels in living in such a peaceful place, and new friendships will bring Taeko to to doubt the choices he has made so far. When the Rain of Memories was released in 1991, the film was talked about because for the first time in an animated film, a topic not dealt with in the cinema was addressed, such as the conditions in which so-called office ladies are sometimes forced to live.

Porco Rosso (February 1)

Marco Pagot he is an experienced veteran aviator of the First World War, during which, following a mysterious accident, he took on the appearance of a pig. Precisely for its singular appearance, and for the red plane it pilots, the aviator is known by the name of Red hog.

At the end of the war, Marco earns a living by hunting the bounties of the pirates of the sky that infest the Adriatic Sea. In his spare time, Porco Rosso spends his days in the company of Gina, longtime friend with whom he is in love.

His love, however, is thwarted by the skilled American pilot Curtis, hired by pirates to eliminate the protagonist, who is also enchanted by the beauty of Gina. One day, during a return flight to Milan, Porco Rosso confronts Curtis in an air fight. The pilot manages to survive the shooting down of his plane, and decides to have it repaired, in order to return home.

However, the fascist regime in Italy issued an arrest warrant against him for not returning to the battlefields during the war. This, however, does not stop the protagonist from getting revenge and from being able to conquer the heart of his beloved Gina.

Anyone who knows Hayao Miyazaki's style and major sources of inspiration knows that Red hog wants to be a tribute that the director gives to Italy, a country he loves, and on the fly, passion matured since he was a child.

You feel the sea (February 1)

Although it is not a film shown in the cinema, having been broadcast directly on the small screen, You can hear the sea it is the first feature film not to be directed by Miyazaki or Takahata, but by Tomomi Mochizuki. Some external studios such as the Madhouse is J.C. Staff.

Perhaps, precisely for these reasons, over the years the title has gone a bit into the background. You feel the sea is set in the city of Kochi, where they live Morisaki Taku is Matsuno Yutaka, best friends. One day he moved to their school Muto Rikako, a Tokyo girl; the new arrival, however, fails to integrate well among classmates, and is often kept on the sidelines.

Despite this, Matsuno tries to stay close to her and ends up falling in love, to the point of being jealous to see Morisaki spend whole days with her. To aggravate the situation, some unpleasant gossip circulates among the school corridors, according to which Morisaki and Muto have an affair; Morisaki constantly tries to deny any unpleasant corridor rumors.

The tales of Terramare (February 1)

The world of Earthsea he is threatened by strange forces that are leading him to a slow deterioration: the cattle get sick and the crops die. As if that were not enough, some inhabitants of theArchipelago they have spotted dragons who should not enter the realm of humans. The wandering wizard Ged wants to find out what's going on; his path crosses that of the young prince Arren, shocked at having left the country of origin Enland.

Arren, although apparently has a shy character, hides a dark side that once released makes him lose control, becoming ruthless. In their adventure, the two travelers will face the evil wizard's mighty forces Arachne, who takes advantage of the boy's innermost fears, to try to eliminate Ged once and for all.

The stories of Terramare is taken from the series of fantasy novels by Earthsea cycle, and is the first film to be directed by Goro Miyazaki, son of the founder of Studio Ghibli.

Ken the Warrior – The Legend (February 1)

Last July Ken the warrior landed on Netflix – The legend of Hokuto, the first title of the pentalogy that summarizes and partially rewrites the events of the first season of the anime based on the character created by Buronson is Tetsuo Hara.

From February, however, the other four chapters that complete the saga will be available.

In The Legend of Julia we have the opportunity to know the past of the woman loved by Kenshiro. Before leaving for a trip to Japan, the elder Dharma understand that Julia, still a child, she has the gift of foresight, and this very ability would have been the cause of so much suffering. To protect her, the man, together with his faithful dog Tobi, takes her to Hokuto school, where the four adoptive brothers are training.

Over the years the feelings between Julia and Kenshiro mature more and more, until Ryuken names the protagonist of the new successor series of the divine school of Hokuto. After the nuclear disaster, the beautiful Julia is kidnapped by Shin of the School of Nanto, who seriously injures Kenshiro. The young woman, no longer being able to endure the abduction and cruelty of her kidnapper, decides to commit suicide. Shin then discovers that Julia's fate inevitably binds her to Kenshiro.

The Legend of Raoul, however, follows the events of Kenshiro's older brother, Raoul. He is carrying out his campaign of conquest and terror. During his relentless march for absolute power, the protagonist of the third film has only two obstacles that could prevent him from completing his plans: Kenshiro and the mysterious last warrior of Nanto.

Raoul confronts the five Nanto fighters who protect their lord, to then challenge the general. This is none other than Julia, the woman he loved in the past and that his younger brother took away from him. After eliminating the last heir of Nanto, Raoul prepares for the epic decisive clash with Kenshiro.

With The Legend of Tokiinstead, let's rediscover the past of the third pupil of the Hokuto school. Toki he is a child prodigy, able to replicate techniques only by looking at them; Ryukentherefore, he decides to train him, because he has the qualities to become the new successor. During the nuclear blast, Toki helps Kenshiro and Julia to find shelter, but is hit by radiation.

Having survived, but with poor health, the hero embarks on a journey to heal the sick and injured using the pressure point techniques of the Hokuto school; to accompany him there Sara, who gradually falls in love with him. Toki cannot escape his fate: he will have to fight with all his might against his older brother Raoul.

The latest film, The Legend of the True Savior, tells the origins of the myth of Kenshiro. Defeated Raoul, the protagonist discovers that Julia is expecting a child, so he tells the beginning of the vicissitudes that led him to that day. After losing his beloved and being left dying with seven deep wounds on his chest, which form the constellation of theGreat Bear, the protagonist is found by a family of wayfarers.

Unfortunately, it also arrives on the site guruma, a slave driver, who buys Kenshiro to make him fight in an arena. Although the hero has lost his beloved woman and pride, his desire to redeem himself never fails, and he manages to find the strength to react. This is only the first step that will lead Kenshiro to become the Savior of the world we all know.

Cagaster of an Insect Cage (6 February)

The month of February also marks the debut of a new Netflix exclusive: Cagaster of an Insect Cage, also available with Italian dubbing.

In the near future a mysterious disease called Cagaster transforms humans into gigantic and threatening anthropomorphic insects.

About 30 years later, in 2125, mankind is still fighting against the Cagaster threat. The main character is Kidou, an insect exterminator, who will have the task of protecting the mysterious Ilie, which may be related in some way to the disease.

The series is directed by Koichi Chigira, director of Full Metal Panic! and of Last Exile, and is made by the new animation studio Studio Kai, the same who is working on the second part of 7Seeds, also for Netflix, after Gonzo has sold part of the intellectual property. Like many of the anime produced by Netflix, Cagaster of an Insect Cage is also in CGI.

Dragon Quest: Your Story (February 13)

After being shown in Japanese cinemas last August, grossing around € 7 million in the first few weeks, it also arrives in Italy Dragon Quest: Your Story.

The film is the transposition of the events of Dragon Quest V: The Bride of Destiny, fifth chapter of the famous videogame saga of Square Enix. The protagonist is the young man Luka, who, after losing his father at the hands of the magician Ladja, wants to follow in his father's footsteps to save his mother from the clutches of evil forces. He then embarks on a journey to find a way to defeat the evil Ladja.

The protagonist knows that the only solution to free the mother and to defeat evil is to find the heavenly hero who wields the sword Zenithian. Throughout his adventure, Luka will find loyal allies in warriors like white is Flora.

Dragon Quest: Your Story is made entirely in 3D CGI, and is directed by Takashi Yamazaki, director who we will soon see in the cinema with Lupine III – The First; the soundtrack, however, is composed of Koichi Sugiyama, historical composer who edited the Dragon Quest soundtracks.

Mewtwo Strikes Again – Evolution (February 27)

Released last July, Mewtwo Strikes Again – Evolution arrives for the first time in Italy thanks to Netflix. The film is a 3D CGI remake of the first film dedicated to the monsters of Satoshi Tajiri is Game Freak, in which the legendary Pokémon make their appearance Mew is Mewtwo.

Using the DNA of the rare Mew, some researchers create a legendary creature with unparalleled strength in the laboratory: Mewtwo, a new and powerful Pokémon. The researchers, however, do not know what they brought to light: little by little, the creature becomes aware of itself and begins to use the powers to bring destruction to the world.

Ash he is spending a day of quiet and rest with his travel companions Brock is Misty, when he receives a mysterious invitation: the biggest coach in the world wants to face the other coaches. Ash certainly cannot miss this opportunity: he then embarks on a journey, together with his allies, to face the new opponent. When he reaches the mysterious gym, the protagonist realizes that the coach is none other than the legendary Pokémon Mewtwo.

At the moment these are the films and series coming in February: as we said, the attention is mainly focused on the titles of Studio Ghibli, but there are also other news including the films of Ken the Warrior, Dragon Quest Your Story, the latest Pokémon film, and the new Netflix production Cagaster of an Insect Cage. Which title are you most looking forward to?