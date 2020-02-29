Netflix stretches the gum too much

Share it:

'The girls of the cable' is the first Spanish series of Netflix's own production and, although it has not had the impact of other titles such as 'The paper house' or 'Elite', it has gradually established itself as one of the platform's heavyweights. It did not start badly: set in the 2nd Republic, it told the life of a group of workers of the first national telephone company.

But, as the seasons have progressed, the plot has been complicated in an unbelievable way until you reach this (bad) final surprise. Well, in the end nothing: what they have released recently (February 14) has been the first part of the fifth season. The authentic outcome of the series will not be available until next summer.

Splitting the seasons is a common Netflix practice. The platform usually rolls them two by two, hence we usually see news that a certain series has been renewed "for a couple more deliveries." A marketing trick that, although for now it is working, with 'The Girls of the Cable' is artificial and more stretched the bill. If you are not up to date with the series do not keep reading because there are SPOILERS from now on…

The fourth season ended very high: with the tragic death of Angels (Maggie Civantos) and the promise of the rest of the friends that they would take care of their daughter. Lidia (Blanca Suarez) decides to leave for New York to protect his daughter from the villain of the series (Velasco shell) and both Marga (Nadia from Santiago) as Carlota (Ana Fernandez) they stay in Madrid, but reinventing themselves professionally: the first opens an agency with Pablo (Nico Romero, that next to Nadia from Santiago they are the best interpreters of the series) and the second lucky test in journalism.

Meeting of old friends

In the fifth installment there is a temporary leap of seven years: Spain has exploded the civil War and Lidia is forced to return from New York to rescue Sofia (Denisse Peña, which was one of the girls of 'The Internship'), the daughter of Angels, who has joined the Republican front to fight.

But he will not do it alone: ​​on his return to Madrid he will recruit his friends, who form a sort of Avengers closer to 'The Secret of Old Bridge' than the Marvel superheroes. The girls are a pineapple again, and they don't hesitate to help Lidia in her mission.

But of course, they will have all kinds of impediments: from a Republican side commander with whom (ahem) have quarrels of the past, to an American journalist who they have to blackmail to help them. Then begins a spiral of messes, a kind of chain of favours that does nothing but complicate everything and move the viewer away from the real task of the season.

And all, wrapped in a stone cardboard dare that simulates a war and is quite naive compared to other television and film recreations of the Civil War. It takes more than dust, broken glass and sandbags on the sides of the street to recreate the progress and victory of the national side in Madrid, in 1939.

A new character to animate the end of 'The Girls of the Cable'

As in all series, it is necessary to introduce new characters as the plot progresses. In this first part of the fifth season we have met James Lancaster (Alex Hefner), the American journalist who will first put all possible obstacles to help them but that, finally, and, oh, surprise, turns to the girls problem.

From his role, which is the typical wipe (I will always deny having written this word) womanizer and with a tendency to drink more than the bill but that is basically a genius and has a good heart, it is shocking to see how a supposed reporter from the 30s already uses expressions like fake news.

This half season has had all possible nuts: from false burials to casual encounters with your best friends in a portal in the middle of the war, and it's over like all the mid-seasons: serving as an entradilla for the outcome, which will also be the end of the series.

With a plot twist In the last minute that tries to impact but that at this point it is more comical than anything else and with the unexpected death of one of the main actors of the series, we will have to wait until summer to see what the adventures of these end telephone operators turned into adventurers, spies and whatever arises.