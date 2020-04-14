         Netflix signs Gore Verbinski: the director of 'Rango' will make his new animated film for the platform

Share it:

Almost a decade has passed since the premiere of 'Rango', the first animated film directed by Gore Verbinski, so that the author of the claimed 'The Lone Ranger' tries to make another one. For now it has no title, but Discussing Film reveals that it will Netflix.

An idea from Verbinski himself

The plot of the film is unknown, but it is known that it will start from an original idea from Verbinski himself and that will feature computer animation. A pity that it is not encouraged to follow the path opened by the wonderful 'Klaus'.

Recall that Verbinski has not released any film since 2017, arrival date in theaters of the hypnotic 'The cure of well-being'. Curiously, your last job has been available on Netflix for a while, will your popularity on the platform have helped to close your new project with this streaming platform?

Now we have to wait for the arrival of new details, but it seems that animation work on the project started late last year, reason why I imagine that they will retake it where it left when the closure by the coronavirus comes to an end.