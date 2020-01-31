Entertainment

Netflix signs four more films with its biggest star, Adam Sandler

January 31, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Although no one saw it coming, the truth is that Adam Sandler is the most valuable asset of Netflix At the moment and not only the spectator figures of each of its premieres for the platform certify it, so does the new agreement that it has sasaplanded with it for four new films.

Ted Sarandos said in a note sent to the press that "It doesn't matter if you know him as Sandman, Billy Madison, Water Boy, Happy Gilmore, Nick Spitz or simply Adam, our members never have enough of him. They love their stories and their humor, as we have seen in Criminals at sea. So I couldn't be more excited to be able to extend our agreement with Adam and the Happy Madison team to spread more laughs around the world".

Among Sandler's projects with Netflix is ​​an animated film that he himself will write, produce and in which he will act putting his voice. With such an orchestra man capable of making everything he plays a success, it is not surprising that Netflix does not want to let him go.

Currently, Sandler's latest work, entitled Uncut Gems, is on Netflix and you can see it right now. In the past Oscar nominations, he missed the absence of this film, so you can get an idea of ​​the general feeling about it.

At the time Netflix told that 83 million accounts played at least two minutes of Criminals at sea (the last Sandler movie for Netflix), this being the method used by the company to determine that the reproduction of a content has been with the Intention to see it in full.

From the original agreement with Netflx we still have to see Hubie Halloween, which will be released this year.

