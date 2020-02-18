Netflix shows the first images of the Extraction movie with Chris Hemsworth

Share it:

Judging by Netflix's latest original releases, the company seems to have liked the stories of soldiers and several soldiers, as Extraction It is one of his next releases and also revolves around one of these stories.

The film stars Chris Hemsworth, star of dozens of films and mainly known for his role as Thor in the last years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The synopsis tells us more about the protagonist of this story, Tyler Rake. "An impassive mercenary embarks on the deadliest mission of his career when he agrees to rescue the kidnapped son of a crime lord"In the images we can see both.

The film will be released globally on April 24 on Netflix and will be the first feature film directed by Sam Hargrave, who has so far served as director in several short films and has starred in an extensive career as a specialist, double and screenwriter in countless films between which are many of Marvel Studios, as well as The Hunger Games, Suicide Squad, Atomic and so many others.

"We try to cover him with dirt and blood, leaving him with a three-day beard and some bruises"said the director about Hemsworth."But it seemed that when we put more dust and blood on him, he was more handsome. So we failed there".

This is one of the productions that were born from the Netflix agreement with the Russo brothers, because the script was written by Joe Russo, who produces together with his brother Anthony Russo.

The leading actor also had good words for the film's director. "It has several cuts, bruises and wounds like the rest of us. Like most specialists you may be missing a couple of screws but that is something that infects you if you are close".

