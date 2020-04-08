Entertainment

         Netflix sets the premiere date for 'Valeria', the series that adapts Elísabet Benavent's novels

April 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
Netflix continues with its rhythm of news and we already have the release date of one of the expected adaptations that the platform has in its portfolio. I'm talking about 'Valeria ', the series based on the novels by Elísabet Benavent which will land on Netflix on May 8.

Diana Gómez puts herself in Valeria's shoes, a writer in crisis both for her novels and for her marriage to Adrian (Ibrahim Al Shami), with whom she has quite a pronounced emotional distance. For this reason, she will take refuge in her three best friends, immersed in her own whirlwinds of love, jealousy, happiness and dreams.


Silma López, Paula Malia, Teresa Riott and Maxi Iglesias They complete the main cast of the series, which consists of eight episodes produced by Plano a Plano. María López Castaño ('La otra mirada') is in charge of the script and is the creator of the series with Aurora Gracià, Almudena Ocaña and Fernanda Eguiarte.

In the direction we have Inma Torrente and Nely Reguera. Let's go, that with 'Valeria' we find an eminently feminine series, full of women both in the main cast and in the direction and script. Something that although it seems logical due to the starting material, is not as common as we might think.

In the absence of a trailer, we still can't determine if the adaptation of Benavent's novels is getting along. Books that are wildly popular with almost a million copies sold. We will have to see how the series is.

