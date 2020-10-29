Netflix series renewed for a second season

As you could read in our review of The Baby Sitter Club, the Netflix series convinced audiences and critics alike, so the renewal of the show for a second season should not come as a surprise.

Fans of books written by Ann M. Martin, published for the first time in 1986 and whose saga consists of 35 volumes, will be able to review the cast of the series, grappling with the problems and events centered on the town of Stoneybrook and especially after their decision to found a babysitting club. In the second season, the main protagonists will again be present, played by Sophie Grace, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph, Maria Baker, Xocitl Gomez and Sophia Reid-Gantzert. We do not yet know many details about the upcoming unpublished episodes, the announcement of Netflix in fact does not reveal the release date of the series and the number of episodes that will make up the second season of The Babysitter Club, but we are sure that in the coming weeks we will have more news about it.

The series is currently available in the Netflix catalog, having made its debut last July 3, to conclude we recommend these posters of The Baby Sitter Club inspired by the covers of the books of the same name.