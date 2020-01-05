Netflix series monsters and beasts guide

Dragon

We all dominate what is dragon but here they are somewhat more detailed than in series like ‘Game of Thrones’. From least to greatest rarity, there are green, red, white, black and gold. The latter are mythological and it is not believed to have confirmation of their existence. Unless, of course, you've seen the series and know that Geralt meets one of them. Unlike their peers, they can take the form of other creatures and communicate with them via telepathic. They do not lack detail, but even so, they are in danger of extinction.