Netflix series is not right, it opens many doors but is not inspired to cross them

The jump to the small screen of ‘Locke & Key’, the popular comic from Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez, has been full of obstacles. The Fox channel was the first to try it back in 2010, getting to shoot a pilot episode so as not to give the series a green light, so the project died until in 2014 a trilogy of films was announced from which nothing else was known . Already in 2017 it was Hulu who was interested in making a series by hiring Andy Muschietti to direct a pilot who did not convince them either.

After those failed attempts he entered the scene Netflix, who in 2018 directly granted a first season of 10 episodes that today February 7 has made available to all its customers. A long odyssey with a happy ending only in part, because I have already had the opportunity to see those 10 chapters and frustration is the dominant feeling, since The series opens many doors but is not particularly successful when crossing any of them.

A matter of tone

Addressing a story like la Locke & Key ’lent itself to very different approaches and showrunners Carlton Cuse and Mederith Averill They have chosen to enhance above all the family drama and the story of adolescent court. Being a family with three children who moved, it was inevitable that something like this would happen, but the problem is that most of the plots are somewhat generic, leaving everything to occasional sparks that fan the interest fire.

From the beginning it is difficult to connect with the characters and I am quite clear that the main reason is in the script, because young people Jackson Robert Scott, Emilia Jones and Connor Jessup they feel comfortable in the roles they have to assume and trust grows as the episodes go by, especially in the case of Jones and Scott. The problem is that their own plots of their age never have enough hook and blur the possibility that ‘Locke & Key’ find its own identity.

The great victim of all this is the fantastic element, where Terror banishes completely for most of the time to make it a more friendly aspect that allows us to delve a little more into the past and the motivations of the protagonists. Yes, there are small peaks of tension due to past events, but even there there is a lack of more claw, not only to seek the impact on the viewer, but so that these events leave more mark and do not seem like something seen on other occasions.

Wasted

Further, mythology management, which really differentiates the series from others, is not as fascinating as it should be, since it takes a long time to go a little beyond being a mere succession of keys that can do different things instead of profiling a plot of long journey Come on, that is throwing ideas in the hope that they connect and add respect to the above instead of transmitting the idea of ​​being part of a staggered plan by those responsible.

This also moves to the visual section when ‘Locke & Key’ seeks to dazzle with that world, since it can become colorful in concrete aspects – the place of Kinsey's memories – but in the long run it is somewhat hollow, as if they had not wanted to put all the meat on the grill to reach a larger audience.

Yes it is true that there are certain tendency to dose it so that it reaches a greater deployment in the final stretch of this first season, but before he had missed the best place to settle the villain as a fearsome threat and everything around it is far from ideal to take us to the edge of our sofa for the concern of what might happen.

In short

‘Locke & Key’ aspired to be Netflix’s new great obsession and stays a little in no man's land. I have no doubt that there will be someone who enjoys his proposal, but I ended up a little desperate with most of the episodes, first to normally address what counts from the point of view that least interested me a priori and then not to highlight especially in your bet.