Netflix series is an effective thriller with overdose of elements

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

When you are a fan of a specific genre and, in addition, how they do it in a country, you enter almost blindly in what Netflix recommends. On this occasion we met 'Don't talk to strangers' ('The Stranger'), a British thriller (point) (extra point) that the platform recently opened.

The premise of the series is simple and part of the relationship we all have with our secrets and lies and those of others. The stranger to which the title of the series refers, is a young girl (Hannah John-Kamen) who is dedicated to contact the neighbors of a small British city telling them some serious and unknown secret of a relative.

We know your secrets

This is the case of Adam Price (Richard Armitage), a happily married father who sees his whole world wobble when this stranger tells him that his wife Corinne (Dervla Kirwan) he cheated on pretending to be pregnant. By telling him that he knows the truth, Corinne decides to run away.

It will not be the only secret with which this strange plant seeds of discord and distrust … but it will be the central and the one that moves much of the miniseries created by Harlan Coben that is based, in turn, on his own novel.

They complete the cast Siobhan Finneran, Jennifer Saunders, Anthony Head, Paul Kaye, Jacob Dudman, Ella-Rae Smith, Brendon Fellows, Shaun Dooley and Kadiff Kirwan among others.

Whoever takes a lot of space, the less he tightens up

The main problem of 'Don't talk to strangers' it comes due to its coral. It is a series with many plots and characters, with similar weights and seemingly unconnected conflicts that are concentrated in a rather small group of neighbors.

And the characters are shown as suspicious, suspicious and willing to stab the rest. Come on, a "lovely" neighborhood community that you wouldn't really say good morning, much less that you sleep with this or that, in an overflowed series of elements. A set that is as disconcerting as hard to believe.

Going from plot to plot and group of characters to group of characters, the script tries to play too many sticks. This causes a case of "whoever takes a lot of space, the less he tightens up", moving for a host of problems but without any limitation especially in us. A lack of involvement only remedied by the hook factor.

Even the original theme, how it affects a secret to the community / family / loco, is diluted and, However interesting it is to see the stranger throwing bombs in the face of unsuspecting, all this is still a reason.

And there I think the question is. The script does not contemplate the characters as anything more than plot elements, so there is no deepening in them and, by extension, Harlan Coben stays very on the surface of the subject.

In short, 'Don't talk to strangers' It is an effective and addictive thriller but that despite its overabundance of elements is incredibly meaningless.