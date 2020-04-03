Netflix series continues to hook but begins to stretch the gum

Share it:

The fourth season of ‘La casa de papel’ has finally reached Netflix. Eight new episodes in which the robbery of the Bank of Spain is resumed just at the dramatic point where it stayed at the end of the third. A few days ago we shared with you our opinion on the first five chapters and now it's time to fully assess it.

These remaining three chapters have confirmed what the previous ones had already transmitted to me. The series continues to function as a shot to entertain you, but the credibility of the scripts begins to be caught with tweezers, making it clear that The final ending of ‘The Paper House’ should be close in time if they want to say goodbye through the front door.

I've tried to avoid the direct spoilers for season 4 in this review, but there are general ideas that you may not want to know before watching it.

At the limit of tension

One of the great strengths that casa The Paper House ’has had until now was uncertainty, either because of the surprises that the Professor had prepared for us to get ahead of impossible situations or because the end of the second season had shown us that there could be losses among members of the band.

However, the series was then thought of as closed and there was a doubt if they could keep that either they were going to limit themselves to presenting a deadly danger from which all escaped unscathed with some trickery or The Professor would have so many tricks that even taking him to the limit with the false execution of Lisbon was not going to be enough.

This fourth season has shown that the series it maintains that essential element to keep the viewer on the edge of his sofa eager to know what is going to happen next. Of course, perhaps it is that one is already used to resources like this, but one of the peak moments of the season would have had an even greater impact if they had not telegraphed it excessively. I understand that something like this is used when you highlight it as something inevitable, thus making it more painful, but I don't think that was the case. Here they have played another trick.

Where they have been more successful has been in the way of closing the season in such a way that the viewer simply needs to know how the story will continue. In their own way they have managed to overcome the fact that Nairobi was shot by a sniper at the end of the third, since the ramifications of the cliffhanger go much further and the contrast is brutal with respect to what could have been.

Some potholes along the way

Along the way, it is true that ‘La casa de papel’ has bet more than ever on action, as it is a vibrant pastime in which the rhythm prevails over everything. That has given rise to that some plots do not finish fitting very well. For example, I know that this tendency to take everything to the extreme has led to Arthur's character is just disgusting, since it could play as a destabilizing element but they wanted to go further and the play did not go too well for the series.

There are other plots that have been half cooked and that perhaps they will recover in an inevitable fifth season – it is simply impossible for the series to stay there unless the coronavirus quarantine never ends – but what I have missed this fourth season is that there is some space to develop the characters.

He has always gone to conflict instead of pampering that too and it has been noticed especially in the new ones, but also in the members of the band “of all life”. It is worth that the episodes are shorter, but the drama can also be achieved by stopping for a moment to better understand how fucked up Rio is or those ups and downs of Palermo. Curious on the other hand that precisely the latter has perhaps the most outstanding moment of intimacy outlining his relationship with Berlin quite correctly.

In this way, ‘La casa de papel’ has completed its transition to luxurious entertainment and great entertainment. Already at the start of the third season, a greater interest in the visual was captured, probably derived from having a much larger budget than they had when it was still a series for Atresmedia and not a global phenomenon, and you can see that they wanted those media to shine as much as possible in it.

The question is to what extent can you cannibalize other virtues of the series. For now they continue to push the characters that conquered us during the first two seasons to the limit and it serves to keep us hooked. The problem is that there is going to be a point where the most difficult even without a more vigorous livelihood is going to be insufficient, either because they go over the line or because they simply run out of characters that really matter to us.

In short

If you are looking for addictive entertainment, this fourth season of ‘The Paper House’ has more than enough doses to forget a few hours of the closure due to the coronavirus and you do not want to stop watching episodes. Along the way you will find some small bump and signs that this should already be the beginning of the end for the series, but it is enjoyed so much that exhaustion has not yet made an appearance.