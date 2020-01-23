         Netflix says "no" again to include advertising

Share it:

One of Netflix's hallmarks has always been that of not include ads, although there have been some rumors lately that this could change, partly because of investor pressures in the company and perhaps also because Peacock has included it as one of its options. As well, Netflix has said no to the ads again.

The model of making your customers happy

Specifically it has been Reed Hastings, CEO of Netflix, who has explained that there is no easy money in that formula because of the tough competitors that have been using it for some time. This has clarified the decision to stand firm in his position:

Google, Facebook and Amazon are tremendously powerful in online advertising because it is integrating a lot of data from many sources. There is a cost to the business in that, but it makes advertising more targeted and effective, so I think those three companies are going to take the majority of the online advertising business.

Hastings also noted that they play in another league: "We have a much simpler business model that focuses on streaming and customer satisfaction"Surely more than one questions the latter after the usual cancellations by Netflix have become, but its number of clients worldwide continues to grow and has already reached the figure of 167 million users.

In addition, Hastings noted that opting for the advertising model also has other problems added, since it forces to collect more customer data, something that he described as "exploit users", although it costs a little to believe this other statement of his:"we don't accumulate anything, we are really focused on just making our members happy"For now, it does so to give its peculiar figures of viewings ….

What I suspect is that the study published last year, which indicated that more than half of Netflix customers would unsubscribe if they included ads, will have to do a lot. Too much risk.

