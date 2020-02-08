Netflix reveals the movies and series that foreign governments censored

Share it:

Netflix has published a list of movies and television shows that several governments have demanded that the streaming service eliminate in the last five years.

In its 2019 report from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the company revealed that the content of nine programs had to be removed from a country's Netflix listings due to government interference.

2020 already has problems with the Netflix comedy "The Last Hangover" removed from Singapore. The movie is a parody of The Hangover where the apostles wake up after a night of partying to find Jesus missing. In 2019, the country also demanded the elimination of The Last Temptation of Christ by Martin Scorsese after the movie was banned in Singapore in 2015, according to The Online Citizen.

The Cooking on High contest series, the documentary The Legend of 420 and the Disjointed comedy series were also removed from the same country.

In 2019, a single episode of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj titled "Saudi Arabia" was removed from the Netflix of Saudi Arabia. The host of the program addresses the cover-up of the Saudi government of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The representatives of Vietnam demanded that Netflix remove the Stanley Kubrick movie "Full Metal Jacket" in 2017. That same year, Germany requested that the Night of the Living Dead be retired from service. The country banned the 1990 remake and the 30th anniversary edition of the 1968 film, which had some scenes taken and other material on. The new version of the 1968 film is prohibited, but the original 1968 cut is apparently not.

Finally, New Zealand asked that the documentary "The Bridge" be removed from the service of the country in 2015. The filmmakers recorded more than a year of footage of the Golden Gate Bridge and captured 23 suicides on camera. Then they interviewed some of the relatives and friends of the suicide victims who identified themselves in the filming. Netflix says the movie is classified as "objectionable" in New Zealand.

South Park was banned in China after the show aired an episode appropriately called "Band in China" in which, among other things, a character is arrested in China for possession of marijuana and breaks a deal with the Chinese government to assassinate Winnie the Pooh and thus be able to sell his weed in China and write a movie.

These are some of the cases of censorship that we have seen recently on Netflix. The platform has also recently released all the premieres it has scheduled for the month of February.