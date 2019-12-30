Netflix reveals the most popular movies of 2019

Share it:

Last year was already a good year for streaming platforms in general and Netflix in particular. Especially in terms of original films and the ability to generate interest for the premiere of viewers, as if it were the cinema. However, 2019 has been a year full of great works, with many more options yet. Now, the streaming platform has shared its 10 most popular movies of the year.

However, it should be said that the Netflix list includes not only the original films, but also those that come from external producers. Then we leave you with the Top 10.

Mystery on board 6 in the shade. The Incredibles 2. The Irish. Triple Frontier Extremely cruel, evil and perverse. Final Ambush Spider-Man: A new universe. Ralph Breaks the Internet. Secret Obsession

As you can see, Adam Sandler has been the clear winner of this year. Also, remember that Mystery on board will not be Sandler's last film to reach Netflix exclusively. In fact, the actor has sasaplanded a contract according to which we will see more incursions of this type in the future.

Something that, however, we do not know if it will happen with Ryan Reynolds or Martin Scorsese, whose films have also supposed their first foray into Netflix and exclusively.

