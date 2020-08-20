Netflix reveals release date, plot and poster

Share it:

Continue on Netflix's journey into mystery and in suspense and this time it's the turn of Unsolved Mysteries, which is about to return with new, thrilling episodes: when? Find out beyond the jump!

The release date is revealed by the beautiful poster, which you will find at the bottom, and the appointment with Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 is set for October 19th: will consist of 6 new episodes, of which you will find the official synopsis below

"With six new episodes, Unsolved Mysteries will define the contours of unexplained disappearances and tragic and bizarre events. Perhaps an onlooker has the key to solving these cases. Detectives, reporters and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series, created by Cosgrove / Meurer Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment, producers of Stranger Things. "

The series follows all kinds of mysterious and improbable situations and, as a production release states: "We noticed that seven cases of missing persons (and subsequently shown on TV, ed) had been solved thanks to suggestions from the viewers, so we began to wonder if we could solve others. We made a list of all the categories of unsolved cases that we could. to think: murders, missing persons, wanted people, fugitives, UFOs and other paranormal stories, treasures, lost loves, thefts, robberies, trespasses, even monstrous creatures. That combination of stories became Unsolved Mysteries. "

