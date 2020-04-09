Netflix reveals all five hidden easter eggs in Castlevania 3 with a short video

Share it:

It's been more than a month since Castlevania 3 debut, and if you're a real fan, you've definitely finished all ten episodes. The most attentive of you will surely have noticed the presence of several easter eggs, but will you have been able to find them all? Now you can finally find out, thanks to the clip posted a while ago Netflix NX.

The Twitter profile of the streaming giant dedicated to anime and sci-fi works, in fact, shared a video lasting about a minute and a half, revealing all five secrets hidden by Warren Ellis and his team. Obviously, the list does not include the gifts inserted for fun by the animation team, such as the crossover between JoJo and Castlevania shown to you last month.

At the bottom you can take a look at the video in question, which we will not talk about in order to keep the news as long as possible spoiler free possible. in all cases, we can anticipate the presence of quotes from the video games that inspired the author's work, that is Castlevania Symphony of the Night is Castlevania Legacy of Darkness.

And what do you think of it? Did you find all five of them? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, we recommend you take a look at our Castlevania 3 review.