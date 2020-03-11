         Netflix renews 'Queer Eye' for a sixth season before the premiere of the fifth

Entertainment

March 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
In Netflix are delighted with 'Queer Eye' to the point that they have already renewed the popular reality show for a sixth season when it has not even been announced yet when we can see the fifth.

City change

In addition, Netflix has also specified that the sixth season of 'Queer Eye' will change scenery and will be recorded in the city of Austin in the state of Texas. In fact, the production work for the new episodes has already begun, so everything indicates that the platform simply could not wait any longer to make its renewal official.


The 11 best Netflix movies of 2019

Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France, the Fab Five, will once again return to 'Queer Eye' to serve as advisors to straight men who desperately need a change in their daily lives in areas such as clothing, gastronomy or personal aesthetics.

Netflix Queer Eye

Yes, first of all we will have to see the fifth season shot last year in Philadelphia. Its launch is expected to take place next summer, but Netflix has not yet wanted to comment on it, why warn everything at the same time if you can grab headlines multiple times?

