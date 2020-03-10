Entertainment

Netflix renews Lost in Space for season 3, which will be the last

March 10, 2020
Lisa Durant
The third and last season of Lost in space will arrive on Netflix in 2021 now that the platform has announced the renewal of this space adventure starring the Robinson family.

Ignacio Serricchio in Season 2 of Lost in Space on Netflix

This family's trip through Alpha Centauri already has an end date. His showrunner, Zack Estrin, has sasaplanded a multi-year agreement to produce more original content for Netflix and has ensured that this series will end according to its conditions instead of being canceled.

"From the beginning we have seen this particular story of the Robinsons as a trilogy. An epic family adventure in three parts with a clear beginning, knot and outcome. It is also worth commenting that what these characters have gone through to try to survive in each episode, if someone deserves a break before their next mission are Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Doctor Smith and El Robot. And of course Debbie the chicken. So although this Lost in Space chapter is nearing its conclusion, I am excited to explore new stories with my Netflix friends and for all the incredible opportunities that await".

When this series came into our lives we gave you 10 good reasons to enter it, with the passage of time many more have emerged, so we recommend that you take a look at this license that has been revisited several times with premiered works in the 60s, 90s and recently. In this report you can take a look at the Netflix series compared to the other versions of Lost in space that have been released for years.

