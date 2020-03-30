Netflix renews Locke & Key for a second season

Share it:

Regardless of the criticism that the first season of Locke & KeyThis television adaptation based on the eponymous comics turned out to be a smashing hit on Netflix. Now it will be time to see if the same happens or not with the second season, which has just been officially announced. However, at the moment there are no details on the possible release date. Here we tell you all the details.

This is what the showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill have commented about it through a statement (via Comicbook): "We are delighted to continue the Locke & Key journey together with all of our amazing collaborators. We are grateful to Netflix for all of their support, especially in this difficult time, and we look forward to bringing you the exciting next chapter in our history.".

Remember that the story of Locke & Key tells us the misadventures of the twins Kinsey, Tyler and Bode (played by Emilia Jones, Connor Jessup and Jackson Robert Scott), who are forced to move to their family's mansion after the brutal murder of his father. However, what they will end up discovering there (the keys that give the story its name), will lead them to face a very dangerous demon. Although they will have fantastic powers to face it. The news has also come through the series' Instagram account. You can see it below, along with a small teaser.

It is also unknown if the second season will have the same number of episodes as the first (a total of 10), although this is likely to be the case. What is clear is that there are many ways to continue the story, after the open end of the first part. We will see what surprises us and, above all, if the reviews improve this time.