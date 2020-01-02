General News

 Netflix renews for a second season Educate a Superhero

January 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Promotional image of the first season of Raising Dion / Educate a Superhero (2019)

A superhero theme project that arrived in Netflix in 2019 was "Educate a Superhero", or in original version, “Raising Dion”. A series of which we do not comment on the blog despite following the adventures of a young man who begins to manifest super powers. Netflix has officially announced that la series has been renewed for a second season, at the same time that it has revealed that the series has been one of the most popular of the premieres in 2019. At the moment there have been no dates but it has been said that the production of this new season will begin this year.

"Educate a Superhero" It follows the story of a woman named Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), who raises her son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) after the death of her husband, Mark (Michael B. Jordan). The normal dramas of raising a child as a single mother are amplified when Dion begins to manifest several mysterious abilities similar to those of a superhero. Nicole must now keep her son's powers a secret with the help of Mark's best friend, Pat (Jason Ritter), and protect Dion from the enemies that appear to seize his son's powers while discovering the origin of his abilities. .

