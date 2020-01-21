         Netflix renews 'Elite' for two more seasons before the premiere of the third

Share it:

That 'Elite' is one of Netflix's Spanish bombings seems to be more than clear. And, as with 'The paper house', the platform has enough security put in the series and He has renewed the youth series for two more seasons: the fourth and fifth.

The news comes weeks before Season 3 of 'Elite' premieres next March and, according to Bluper, these new episodes will start shooting in the coming weeks. What this means for the premiere is still too soon to know.

This double renewal responds to the recording strategy they are carrying out with many of their series. Already the second and third season of the youth series were filmed at the same time and, for example, part 4 of 'The paper house' was being filmed while we were presented to the media on 3 … being then when we found out about it.

In fact, Netflix probably takes a few days to make this renewal official. So we will have to wait for more details about these next fourth and fifth seasons. For my part I really want to return to Las Encinas in a series that, within its genre, is being the most addictive thing on television.