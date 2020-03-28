Netflix renews Castlevania for a fourth season

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Netflix has renewed one of its most popular animation series, Castlevania, to debut a fourth season soon. The news was revealed through the official account of Netflix on Twitter and was accompanied by a short clip from the third season with the demon smith Isaac looking at his magic mirror.

No further details on the fourth season have been revealed, including the release date or the episode count. And we don't expect this new season to launch anytime soon either.

The third season was originally announced in October 2018, just days after the second season made its debut, but did not arrive until March 2020. Based on that time frame, it's likely to be mid to late 2021 before Castlevania: Season 4 finally debuts. However, we have little doubt that the wait will be worth it.

You can check out our review of the first season of Castlevania if you haven't seen it yet and want to know if it's worth it or not. The series, based on the popular video game saga of Konami, has already conquered the heart of a large part of the platform's public.

The third season of the series offers a good dose of intrigue and action, stating that we could be facing one of the best video game adaptations seen so far. This already told us that it was very likely that we would see a fourth season of the series, since many believe that it should continue for several more seasons.

They are already available on the Netflix subscription platform the first three seasons in full to enjoy while the company issues the official announcement, along with the first details, of its fourth season. What will this incredible story hold for us?