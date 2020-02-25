Entertainment

         Netflix renews 'Atypical' for the last time: the fourth season will bring the end of the series

February 25, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Netflix He is taking pleasure in renewing his series announcing at the same time that the next season will be the last. We have the new example of this policy with 'Atypical', because the streaming company has just granted it a fourth season that will put an end to history.

The fourth season of 'Atypical' will feature 10 episodes of half an hour each, exactly the same thing that happened in the previous two – the first only had eight, yes. We will have to be patient to see them, since they will not reach Netflix until 2021.

Recall that the third season premiered on November 1, so Netflix has taken it easy to decide its future. At least it has not been to cancel it without more or mark a 'Mindhunter', so you will have to be satisfied.

The message of the creator and showrunner

Atypical

Robia Rashid, creator and showrunner of 'Atypical', has released the following statement after the renewal of the series was made public:

READ:  Kim Kardashian premieres the blonde dye you've never seen before

I am excited that we are going to do a season 4 of 'Atypical'. Although I am sad because the end of the series is approaching, I am tremendously grateful to have been able to tell this story. Our fans are great and great defenders of the series. Thank you for being so open to the voice and stories of Sam, and the entire Gardner family. I hope that the legacy of 'Atypical' is that there are more voices that cease to be without listening and that even when the series ends, we will continue to tell emotional and funny stories from poorly represented points of view.

Via | Hollywood Reporter

Themes

  • Fiction series
  • Netflix
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.