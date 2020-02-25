         Netflix renews 'Atypical' for the last time: the fourth season will bring the end of the series

Share it:

Netflix He is taking pleasure in renewing his series announcing at the same time that the next season will be the last. We have the new example of this policy with 'Atypical', because the streaming company has just granted it a fourth season that will put an end to history.

The fourth season of 'Atypical' will feature 10 episodes of half an hour each, exactly the same thing that happened in the previous two – the first only had eight, yes. We will have to be patient to see them, since they will not reach Netflix until 2021.

Recall that the third season premiered on November 1, so Netflix has taken it easy to decide its future. At least it has not been to cancel it without more or mark a 'Mindhunter', so you will have to be satisfied.

The message of the creator and showrunner

Robia Rashid, creator and showrunner of 'Atypical', has released the following statement after the renewal of the series was made public:

I am excited that we are going to do a season 4 of 'Atypical'. Although I am sad because the end of the series is approaching, I am tremendously grateful to have been able to tell this story. Our fans are great and great defenders of the series. Thank you for being so open to the voice and stories of Sam, and the entire Gardner family. I hope that the legacy of 'Atypical' is that there are more voices that cease to be without listening and that even when the series ends, we will continue to tell emotional and funny stories from poorly represented points of view.

