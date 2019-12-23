         Netflix renews 'A place to dream', its new romantic series, for a season 2

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Netflix has announced that its new romantic drama, 'A place to dream' ('Virgin River', not to be confused with the movie of the same name) will have season 2. The news comes a couple of weeks later since the premiere of its first ten episodes on December 6.

Based on the saga of novels by Robyn Carr, in 'A place to dream' we know the story of Melinda (Alexandra Breckenridge), who responds to an ad looking for midwife in a small town in California. You will soon see that the idyllic town you are addressing is not so tan, but you are determined to make a dent in it.

Sue Tenney ('The Good Witch') is responsible for bringing these books to the Netflix catalog with a cast consisting of Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole, Lauren Hammersley, Jenny Cooper, Colin Lawrence and Daniel Gillies.

'A place to dream' is one of those series that Netflix does not promote, in fact there is no material of his on the press website or among the trailers of Netflix Spain. However, the books are very well known (and quite popular among fans of the genre) so the fact that they have season 2 implies that they have at least found their audience.