Entertainment

         Netflix renews 'A place to dream', its new romantic series, for a season 2

December 23, 2019
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Netflix has announced that its new romantic drama, 'A place to dream' ('Virgin River', not to be confused with the movie of the same name) will have season 2. The news comes a couple of weeks later since the premiere of its first ten episodes on December 6.

Based on the saga of novels by Robyn Carr, in 'A place to dream' we know the story of Melinda (Alexandra Breckenridge), who responds to an ad looking for midwife in a small town in California. You will soon see that the idyllic town you are addressing is not so tan, but you are determined to make a dent in it.


Netflix's 17 best romantic series and love stories

Sue Tenney ('The Good Witch') is responsible for bringing these books to the Netflix catalog with a cast consisting of Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole, Lauren Hammersley, Jenny Cooper, Colin Lawrence and Daniel Gillies.

READ:  Carrie's TV series is in development for FX

'A place to dream' is one of those series that Netflix does not promote, in fact there is no material of his on the press website or among the trailers of Netflix Spain. However, the books are very well known (and quite popular among fans of the genre) so the fact that they have season 2 implies that they have at least found their audience.

Themes

  • Fiction series
  • Netflix
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.