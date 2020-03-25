Entertainment

Netflix releases trailer for La casa de papel – Part 4 with surprise included

March 24, 2020
Lisa Durant
In just 10 days the most famous thieves in the country will have to fight back after being on the ropes in the last episodes that we could see from The paper house.

In this new advance published by Netflix we can verify that not everything is lost, mainly because it is revealed that Nairobi is still alive after being shot by the police.

If you have chosen to reveal this surprise, it is that what they have not yet counted will be the same or more shocking. Now The Professor's team is on its last legs after having returned to execute a second robbery to ask for a ransom. The outcome of this conflict is going to make viewers really nervous about what we can see in these short scenes.

The paper house has become the spearhead of national production on Netflix and is currently an international phenomenon. Dalí's red monkeys and masks are now a symbol for millions of spectators who have been amazed by Álex Pina's work.

The stars of the series are Úrsula Corberó as Tokio, Álvaro Morte as El Profesor, Alba Flores as Nairobi, Miguel Herrán as Río, Jaime Lorente as Denver and others among whom is Najwa Nimri as the insightful and ruthless Alicia Sierra, the inspector that manages to put the mastermind behind the ropes of this team of thieves.

