         Netflix Releases 'Hollywood' Trailer: Ryan Murphy Rewrites the Golden Age of Movie Mecca in His New Miniseries

April 20, 2020
Maria Rivera
Those of us who follow Ryan Murphy's career know that one of his obsessions (idolatries, we could say) of producer and screenwriter is classic (and not so classic) cinema and its stars. Something that he addresses in his new miniseries for Netflix: 'Hollywood', which directly addresses that golden age of American cinema.

Netflix has finally released the full trailer for 'Hollywood', whose seven episodes will land on the platform on Friday, May 1. A miniseries in which Murphy and Ian Brennan ('The Politician') celebrate this splendid time.


The women who created Hollywood

David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Laura Harrier, Jim Parsons, Samara Weaving, Holland Taylor and Dylan McDermott are part of the cast of this series that follows a group of young enthusiasts looking for their catwalk to fame in Tinseltown at any cost.

But this time, Murphy and Brennan told us present an alternative story in which they imagine that it would have happened if the power dynamics of the time had disappeared at the same time that they raised the prejudices, still existing today, on issues of race, sexuality and gender.

A proposal that, to be honest, I think can be very stimulating. Considering Murphy's sense of spectacle, I am sure that we will have a great time with 'Hollywood', it would have to be seen if, in addition, the script accompanies.

