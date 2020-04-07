Netflix Releases First Trailer For Tyler Rake, Chris Hemsworth And The Russo Brothers Thriller

Share it:

Although the coronavirus crisis is wreaking havoc in industries like film, Netflix recently commented that its upcoming releases will not be affected. The reason, they said, is that the vast majority of these productions were finished long before, due to the way they work in advance.

And one of those big releases will arrive this April. We talk about Tyler Rake (formerly known as Extraction). The new film by Chris Hemsworth with the production of the Russo brothers (Avengers: Endgame). In addition, the first trailer has just been released and it looks spectacular. You can see it below.

The film is an action-packed high-voltage thriller starring Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Thor: Ragnarok, Snow White and the Legend of the Hunter) and directed by Sam Hargrave (coordinator of action doubles for Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool, among others).

His plot tells the story of Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth himself), who is an intrepid mercenary with nothing to lose who receives a very dangerous task: to rescue the kidnapped son of a mafia boss in prison. And in the murky world of gun dealers and drug traffickers, an anticipatedly lethal mission becomes an almost impossible challenge that will forever change the lives of Rake and the boy.

Additionally, the film features brothers Anthony and Joe Russo as producers (Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War), the second also in charge of the script. Regarding filming, this has been carried out in various locations.

Locations of two countries as exotic as India and Thailand. In addition, the cast is completed by David Harbor (Hellboy, Stranger Things), Golshifteh Farahani (Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge), Rudhraksh Jaiswal (Kosha), Randeep Hooda (Sarbjit Beeba Boys), Pankaj Tripathi (Gangs of Wasseypur, Newton) and Priyanshu Painyuli (Bhavesh Joshi Superhero).